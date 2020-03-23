



— Sir Patrick Stewart and Rita Wilson are among some celebrities continuing to entertain from the comfort of their homes during the global coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, the Stewart shared a soothing video of himself reading a Willam Shakespeare sonnet.

The “Star Trek” actor wrote, “When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So…here we go: Sonnet 1.”

Actress Rita Wilson also shared a hidden talent two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The actress showed off her rapping skills Sunday as she performed Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” in its entirety.

Wilson, who has been in self-isolation with husband Tom Hanks after their diagnosis, wrote, “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it.”

Tom Hanks shared an update Sunday saying, Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

Also Sunday, Robert De Niro shared a message with New Yorkers urging them to stay home as coronavirus cases continue to grow in the city.

“We all need to stay home,” the actor said in the video. “We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together.”

