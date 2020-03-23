LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Neil Diamond’s parody of his hit “Sweet Caroline” had the internet singing Sunday as celebrities continue to share social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.
Diamond shared a video of him singing his iconic hit “Sweet Caroline” with altered lyrics to create a PSA about staying safe from the virus.
In a video posted on his social media page Sunday, Diamond, with guitar in hand, changed the familiar pre-chorus from “Hands, touching hands. Reaching out, touching me, touching you,” to the new lyrics: “Hands, washing hands/Reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”
Diamond said maybe if we sing together, we’ll feel better. The video received more than 10 million views on Diamond’s Facebook page alone in about 24 hours.
Gloria Gaynor used her iconic hit “I Will Survive” to wash her hands for the recommended 20 seconds, challenging others to do the same.
Other stars, like John Legend and Luke Combs, have used the power of music to ease anxiety and boredom during this time of isolation holding virtual concerts.