



— Actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a post, Hanks wrote, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks ended the post writing, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

According to Deadline, the couple were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.