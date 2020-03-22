Comments
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Today marked the first Sunday since the stay-at-home order took effect throughout California and in Los Angeles County.
Such required places of worship to close their doors temporarily, but many have now turned to virtual services. Incarnation Catholic Church in Glendale was among those.
Prior to the stay-at-home orders, churches and other places of worship tried to remain open, implementing precautionary measures such as limiting the number of individuals attending, and practicing social distancing.
To date, Los Angeles County has 59 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 351. Two more people have died, bringing the death toll to four for Los Angeles County.