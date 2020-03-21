LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This is the first weekend since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order to Californians, and in the Los Angeles area, the difference in nightlife is noticeable.
Streets are lit but stores and sidewalks are empty.
At Venice Beach, sun-starved Southlanders continued to seek sand and surf amid orders to practice social distancing.
Officials telling residents to stay at home also encourage going outside for exercise. Several people had the same spot in mind and packed L.A.’s Runyon Canyon Park, causing the location to trend on Twitter earlier Saturday.
“200-300 people going up the trail,” one hiker said.
Just down Franklin Boulevard from Runyon Canyon is the Wattles Hiking Trail, where one hiker expressed concerns about safety.
“The trails that are paved are really crowded. There’s not that much social distancing,” Kelly Labouba said. “People cough and sneeze.”
