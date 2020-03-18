Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With staples such as toilet paper and milk flying off shelves due to panic buying amid coronavirus fears, several major grocery store chains across the region have been reserving shopping time for seniors to ensure they can get the items they need.
Here is a list:
- Target is reserving the first shopping hour of every Wednesday to the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
- Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. For senior citizens, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.
- Whole Foods will open all their stores to customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public.
- Northgate Market: All 41 Northgate Market locations are reserving the first hour just for seniors and disabled customers.
- Vallarta Supermarkets will be open 7-8am for those 65 and older, pregnant women and those with disabilities.
- Super A Foods is reserving shopping from 7-8 a.m. for those 65 and older.
- Smart & Final will open from 7:30-8 a.m. for customers 65 and older and those with disabilities.
- Stater Bros. Markets: All 169 locations will open at 7:45 a.m. for seniors over 65 years old.
- Big Saver Foods will open from 7:30-8 a.m. for seniors over age 65.
- The city of Glendale will begin delivering groceries to senior citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those who would like to use the service can call 818-548-4814.