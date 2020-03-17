ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Northgate Market, which opened its La Habra doors exclusively to seniors when it opened Monday, says it will repeat the special shopping hour at all its 41 stores indefinitely starting Tuesday.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, big box stores and supermarkets have seen long lines as they open its doors and a run on basic necessities like bottled water and toilet paper. The shopping panic has put seniors and disabled citizens at a disadvantage, especially since they are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“We recognize the challenge facing seniors and other at-risk populations and we need to address them by providing them an opportunity to shop for essentials without fear or trepidation,” Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Market, said in a statement. “This is just one solution we are looking at to help Southern California residents sustain their health and nourishment needs.”
Starting Tuesday, all Northgate Market locations will open early at 7 a.m. just for seniors and disabled customers. The stores will remain open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The chain has 19 stores in Los Angeles County, 13 in Orange County, one in Riverside County, and eight San Diego locations.
More and more stores are following suits with their own senior shopping hours, including Trader Joe’s in Monrovia and Grocery Outlet in Altadena.