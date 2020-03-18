GLENDALE (CBSLA) – The city of Glendale will begin delivering groceries to senior citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The city announced Tuesday that Glendale firefighters will deliver “groceries and essential goods” to seniors and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
The delivery service will run through the end of March. Those who would like to use the service can call 818-548-4814.
The Glendale Community Services and Parks Department has also developed a contingency plan to continue the city’s ongoing Elderly Nutrition Program, to ensure that seniors get the meals they need. For details, click here.
With staples such as toilet paper and milk flying off shelves, several major grocery store chains across the region have been reserving shopping time for seniors to ensure they can get the items they need. Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Northgate Market, Grocery Outlet, Target and Vallarta have all been running senior shopping hours at several of their locations.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.
https://twitter.com/GlendaleFireCA/status/1240100860580904960