BURBANK (CBSLA) – The Burbank City Council Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance banning property owners from evicting residential and commercial tenants for not paying rent during the coronavirus outbreak.
The council approved a moratorium on evictions through at least April 30.
The ordinance only applies to tenants who cannot afford rent because of a drop in income or revenue due to layoffs, reduced hours or business closures brought on by the outbreak.
Tenants will have up to six months to pay their backrent after the moratorium period expires.
This comes after Los Angeles County Tuesday also approved a moratorium halting all residential and commercial evictions through May 31 in unincorporated areas.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sunday also announced a moratorium on evictions for people unable to pay rent as a result of the crisis. Rent can be deferred, Garcetti said.
On Monday, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday calling for protections for homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom’s order, which doesn’t release tenants from paying rent, are in effect through at least May 31.