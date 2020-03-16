



— The city of Los Angeles is adjusting to its new normal for the next two weeks as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Mayor Eric Garcetti made a few new announcements Monday and also reiterated some information from his previous press conferences.

“We’re looking for ways to make life a little less stressful for you during this crisis,” Garcetti said.

Changes with parking enforcement

Effective immediately, the city will stop giving tickets during street sweeping in residential areas and stop giving tickets for caregivers and parents picking up meals around closed schools.

There will be a moratorium on ticketing and towing for abandoned vehicles, oversized overnight parking and peak hour restrictions.

Parking fine fee increases will be frozen for the next 60 days and all deadlines for payments will be extended until June 1.

Addressing financial concerns

There will be a moratorium on evictions of residents during the local emergency period for people unable to pay rent as a result of the crisis. Rent can be deferred, Garcetti said.

No water, power or gas will be cut off for residents during this emergency period.

Testing for coronavirus

Garcetti said coronavirus tests are being given to high-priority groups, which were identified as health care workers and first-responders, vulnerable populations (seniors and people with preexisting conditions), and people with serious symptoms. Garcetti said he will provide more information on testing capabilities as it becomes available.

Food distribution

Garcetti once again has encouraged residents not to panic-buy or hoard products, saying it is hurting the community.

“Please, buy food for a week. Don’t buy it for months or even multiple months,” Garcetti said. “The food will continue to come.”

Upgrading the emergency system

Garcetti said the city’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to Level 1, which is the highest level, in order to provide 24/7 response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, I elevated @LACity’s Emergency Operations Center to Level 1, the highest level of operations, to ensure that City teams can work together 24/7 on the COVID-19 crisis. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 17, 2020