LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has issued a moratorium halting all residential and commercial evictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Supervisor Hilda Solis said Tuesday the county is enacting an emergency moratorium against all residential and commercial evictions through May 31.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sunday also announced a moratorium on evictions for people unable to pay rent as a result of the crisis. Rent can be deferred, Garcetti said.
On Monday, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday calling for protections for homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom’s order, which doesn’t release tenants from paying rent, are in effect through at least May 31.
His order also asks for foreclosures and related evictions to be halted during this time period.
