



– E-commerce giant Amazon informed third-party sellers Tuesday that its fulfillment centers will now only accept shipments of medical supplies and household staples because of the extremely high-demand for those items brought on by the coronavirus.

In a statement to third-party vendors on its website, Amazon said that it was “temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products.”

Through at least April 5, other products will simply not be accepted by Amazon fulfillment centers, Amazon said.

“For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation,” Amazon wrote.

Amazon said the move was necessary so it can quickly restock and ship high-demand products to customers.

Grocery stores across Southern California have seen huge lines over the past week as normally plentiful items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer have been in very short supply.

Those items have also been difficult to obtain from online retailers such as Amazon as people rush to stock up amid major city shutdowns.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday attempted to allay fears that there would be a shortage of food and supplies.

This health crisis is a moment for preparation, not panic,” Garcetti said. “There’s no shortage of supplies at our grocery stores and no reason to over-buy. Angelenos should shop responsibly and safely, and do not need to stockpile food.”