LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti wants the city to know there is no food shortage as residents across Southern California and much of the world rush to their local supermarkets and grocery stores to stock up for the coronavirus shutdown.
Garcetti along with Kroger grocery executives sought to reassure residents during a news conference at a regional food distribution center.
The mayor reiterated that “there is no food shortage” and said grocery stores will continue to be stocked as normal.
Kroger announced its stores – including Ralphs and Food 4 Less – are currently hiring to help meet demand. Anyone interested can go to the Kroger website for details.
The mayor’s news conference follows a wild few days in supermarkets across the U.S. as items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and canned goods have been flying off shelves. Some stores have already placed limits on buying certain items due to the increased demand.