LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In efforts to help ease access to food while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus shutdown, restaurants like Del Taco and Blaze Pizza have announced they will be offering free delivery.
According to a spokesperson for the restaurants, Del Taco is offering free delivery on Postmates now through March 20 by using the code “DELTACONOW.”
After March 20, free delivery will continue on orders over $15 with no code needed. Free delivery will also be offered on Doordash for first time Del Taco customers
The company is offering free delivery on Doordash for first-time Del Taco customers.
Blaze Pizza is also waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more via Blazepizza.com or their app.
Starting Monday, March 16, Blaze Pizza is offering free delivery on Postmates through March 22. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the company will offer free delivery on Doordash through March 22.
Also starting Tuesday, Blaze Pizza will offer a one large 1-toping pizza for $10 and two large 1-topping pizzas for $20.
The free delivery announcements come a day after Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles bars, clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms and theaters would need to temporarily close starting at midnight.
Over the weekend, other restaurants like Chipotle and KCF announced they would be offering free delivery.