



— Local restaurants are getting meals to Angelenos who are staying home from school and work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From Chipotle’s burrito bowls to Barcito’s quinoa bowl, you can still hunker down and order in.

Here are a few Los Angeles restaurants offering free delivery.

Chipotle

The chain is offering free delivery until the end of March on orders $10 and up.

Barcito

Barcito, located in downtown L.A., is offering free delivery so that residents can “practice social distancing without going hungry,” according to the restaurant.

Belcampo Meat Co.

HomeState

HomeState, a restaurant serving breakfast tacos, queso, frito pies and brisket, is offering for free delivery through the HomeState app as dining rooms across the city are closed. HomeState said in an Instagram post that “it has become clear that the only way to truly support social distancing and flattening this curve is to stay open for delivery and to-go orders only.”

Momed

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken will be offering free delivery through April 26.