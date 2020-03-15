COVID-19 LATEST:Newsom Directs Bars, Clubs To Close; Calls On Home Isolation For Seniors 65 Or Older
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local restaurants are getting meals to Angelenos who are staying home from school and work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From Chipotle’s burrito bowls to Barcito’s quinoa bowl, you can still hunker down and order in.

Here are a few Los Angeles restaurants offering free delivery.

Chipotle

The chain is offering free delivery until the end of March on orders $10 and up.

 

Barcito

Barcito, located in downtown L.A., is offering free delivery so that residents can “practice social distancing without going hungry,” according to the restaurant.

 

Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo locations are offering free home deliveries through its mobile app.

HomeState

HomeState, a restaurant serving breakfast tacos, queso, frito pies and brisket, is offering for free delivery through the HomeState app as dining rooms across the city are closed. HomeState said in an Instagram post that “it has become clear that the only way to truly support social distancing and flattening this curve is to stay open for delivery and to-go orders only.”

As a business, we have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19. After implementing many new protocols, it has become clear that the only way to truly support social distancing and flattening this curve is to stay open for delivery and to-go orders only. The sooner we take action, the sooner we can overcome this together. We deeply value our guests, team, and community, and want to do everything we can to care for your health and safety. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Effective at 2pm this afternoon, all HomeState locations are open to the public for delivery and to-go orders only.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ What does this mean for you? ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ – We are offering FREE DELIVERY via our app, which covers a 4 mile radius from all locations. ⁣⁣⁣ – We are offering TO-GO PICKUP at all locations.⁣⁣⁣ – We are offering delivery via Caviar and Postmates from all locations.⁣⁣⁣ – Link to download our app is in the bio⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ What does this mean for our team?⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ – We are working on solutions that provide ongoing income for our team members. ⁣⁣⁣ – We are providing transportation for our team members who need to avoid public transit.⁣⁣⁣ – We are providing additional sick paid time-off to our team members as needed.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Again, all locations remain open for delivery and to-go orders only. We did not make this decision lightly, but we believe it’s the right one. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Stay safe & healthy,⁣⁣⁣ Your HomeState Family⁣⁣⁣ 💛 #homestateathome

Momed

Meditteranean restaurant Momed is offering free delivery on orders $20 and up within a two-mile radius.

We are open for business, with slightly revised hours both for dine-in and to-go/delivery. Please check our website for details and to go menu. If you phone in your curbside pick-up order or order directly through our website we offer a 10% discount on your order. Delivery orders placed this way will be free within a two mile radius with a $20 minimum. We also offer delivery through the @grub hub, @ubereats, and @postmates platforms. Please support your local small businesses at this crucial time, so that we’re still here for you when this situation subsides. Thank you all for your support! #supportsmallbusinesses #supportlocalbusiness #supportlocalrestaurants #momed #atwatervillage #atwatervillagela #losfeliz #glendale #fooddelivery #foodtogo #togomeals

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken will be offering free delivery through April 26.

 

