



– The mayor of Los Angeles was among several state officials Wednesday praising a plan by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to lower the legal bar for providing forced treatment to the mentally ill and building more homeless shelters.

Newsom took the unusual step of devoting most of his second State of the State address to the intertwined issues of homelessness and housing.

In his speech, the governor proposed lowering the threshold for conservatorships for those with mental illnesses, particularly for those experiencing homelessness who turn down medical aid. He says California must act while still respecting civil liberties.

While homeless populations in most states have declined recently, California’s jumped 16% last year.

Black Californians comprise 8 percent of Los Angeles County’s population, but 42 percent of its homeless, according to Newsom. The governor also cited a recent poll that found that nearly half of Latinos in the state are afraid that they or a family member could become homeless.

“Homelessness impacts everyone, but not equally. Some communities have been hit much harder. Urban renewal and gentrification broke up communities of color and throttled their abilities to move into the middle class. These are systemic issues rooted in poverty and racial discrimination,” said Newsom.

After issuing an executive order last month that deployed emergency housing trailers to Los Angeles County and Oakland, Newsom announced more trailers are headed to Riverside and several other counties statewide.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti called Newsom’s proposal an “extraordinary step”.

“Our humanity cries out for everyone in California to answer the call to end this crisis. The plan we heard today is an extraordinary step in that direction, and it’s on all of us to do the work of making it real in people’s lives,” said Garcetti.

The homelessness proposal comes hours after a visit by President Donald Trump to Southern California in which he said residents are fed up with homelessness and his administration would be “doing something” about it.

