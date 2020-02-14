LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Trailers that once housed Camp Fire firefighters in Northern California are now home for several homeless families in South Los Angeles.
The first 10 trailers requested from Gov. Gavin Newsom arrived in South LA Thursday. The trailers were placed in an abandoned parking lot in South LA, and will serve as temporary housing for families with children who are currently living on the streets or in rented motel rooms.
“California is treating homelessness like the crisis it is and it’s going to take very level of government stepping up to do their part,” Newsom said in a statement.
The trailers were previously used by first responders during the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise in Northern California.
Each trailer has a bed, bathroom, kitchen and dining area. They’re each equipped with power and sewer connections, heat, and a clean water supply.
“One of the most significant challenges for our unsheltered neighbors is living without access to the elements of basic human need: safety, shelter and access to clean water,” LA County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said in a statement.
Caltrans will deliver a second batch of 10 trailers later this month, to be installed at a lot at the old LA County Probation building on Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards.