LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Santa Clarita couple has been placed in isolation in the United States after being evacuated off of a quarantined cruise ship of the coast of Japan over concerns that they might have contracted the novel coronavirus.
The couple, Carl and Jeri Seratti Goldman, were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and said they were excited to be coming back to the United States together.
The Goldmans were on one of two evacuation flights out of China — the first arrived Sunday at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California and the other on Monday in Texas. Fourteen of the passengers, including Carl and Jeri, had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Those passengers were then flown to Nebraska for treatment.
But when the couple arrived in Nebraska, they were separated. Carl was taken to a hospital for treatment of an unrelated neurological disorder, while Jeri and the other 12 passengers were taken to a nearby isolation unit.
In a video posted to Facebook, Jeri showed what conditions were like inside the isolation unit.
“This is my room, it’s like a dormitory,” she said in the video. “I’m not able to leave this room at all. This is it for 14 days, no going outside, no nothing.”
Inside the sparse room was a bed, dresser, treadmill, bathroom with shower and a television.
Jeri said that even though she had a cough, she had not developed a fever and was undergoing another round of testing to confirm the first preliminary diagnosis.