LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The worldwide death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 1,600.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now setting up labs across the country — including Los Angeles — to test anyone who has flu-like symptoms. San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York are also involved, with more sites on the way.
The World Health Organization is sending a team to China to help out at the outbreak’s hot zone. More than 1,700 health care workers there have been infected. The U.S. government is also preparing to evacuate American citizens stuck on a quarantined cruise ship in japan.
More than 400 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since Feb. 5 because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. embassy in Japan says Americans will be flown back to the States Feb. 16 on a chartered flight.
They will have to undergo another two weeks of quarantine when they get back. So far, more than 350 people have tested positive for Coronavirus on that ship.