SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A Santa Clarita couple are trying to keep their spirits high after being quarantined aboard a cruise ship off the coast of japan with 61 cases of coronavirus.

Jeri Seratti Goldman and her husband Carl, who own radio station KHTS, are among more than 3,400 passengers and crew who have undergone regular testing to prvent the virus from spreading.

It all started when a passenger from Hong Kong boarded the cruise in Japan on Jan. 20. Health officials learned that person had the virus, which quickly spread to dozens of other passengers and prompted a 14-day quarantine.

“We’ve been issued individual thermometers, we take our temps three times a day, we log those and report those,” the couple said.

They shared photos of being confined to their room, doing laundry in the bathtub and working remotely at ase.

The passengers who contracted the virus were removed from the ship and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officials say the affected people are from around the globe with 12 confirmed cases involving U.S. residents.

While the couple is uncertain what they’ll face when they get back to the states, they know one thing for sure: “We’ll have some great stories to tell when we get back to Santa Clarita.”

In a statement to CBSLA, Princess Cruises said in part: “The Japan Ministry of Health has been the lead public health authority defining the testing protocols for all guests and crew on Diamond Princess. Questions on the timeline, test results and reporting protocols should be directed to them. The quarantine end date remains at February 19, unless there are any unforeseen developments.”