SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A second confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported Wedesday in San Diego County.
Both patients became ill after landing last week at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on an evacuation flight out of China and are being treated in isolation at a local hospital.
RELATED: First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Reported In San Diego
The other passengers of the flight continued their two-week quarantine at Miramar.
The new diagnosis in San Diego brings the number of cases in the United States to 14 — with seven in California.
RELATED: Federal Quarantine Ends For First Evacuees From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
In China, where the outbreak started, more than 1,300 people have died and more than 60,000 have been diagnosed with the illness.
But scientists have been working feverishly to stem the spread of the disease, including a San Diego lab working to create a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, which has previously developed vaccines for Ebola and Zika virus, said it has already tested a vaccine on mice and guinea pigs — the next tests will be on humans.
If the vaccine works, it could be available by summer.