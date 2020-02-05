



— Hundreds of new American evacuees from China were in quarantine in California Wednesday night.

Two planes carrying nearly 350 people landed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California in the early morning hours where passengers were again screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The passengers from one plane were expected to remain at Travis for their 14-day quarantine period, while the other plane refueled and headed for Southern California — landing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar where passengers were expected to be quarantined for two weeks.

Nearly 200 other Americans have already been quarantined at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, including a mother and child who were released from the hospital Wednesday after tests for coronavirus came back negative. The child was originally hospitalized with a fever.

Two more planes from Wuhan, China were scheduled to arrive in the United States on Thursday — one headed to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and the other to Eppley Airfield in Nebraska.

According to the State Department, those are the final planned evacuation flights.

The outbreak has now killed at least 563 people in China and infected 28,000 more. In the U.S., there are 11 confirmed cases — six in California.