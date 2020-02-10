SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A man who arrived on an evacuation flight out of China has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials confirmed Monday.
According to officials, the man was on the plane that landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego earlier this month.
This is the third confirmed case of coronavirus in the Southland, the seventh in the state. There have now been single confirmed cases in Los Angeles, Orange and now San Diego counties.
The news comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a joint call for help from the public to find the person or people responsible for circulating a fraudulent flier last month that said there was a confirmed case in Carson. Anyone with information was asked to call 310-477-6565 or submit a tip at the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers website.
The man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was said to be undergoing treatment at a local hospital.