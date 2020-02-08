BARSTOW (CBSLA) – A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Mojave Desert, northwest of the San Bernardino County city of Barstow Saturday morning.
The earthquake at 11:34 a.m. about 14 miles northwest of Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of 1.24 miles.
As of noon, 233 people reported feeling light to weak shaking as far southwest as Long Beach, according to the USGS. It was also felt in Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Riverside, Indo, Mission Viejo and the Los Angeles metro area.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Back in July of 2019, the Kern County region of Ridgecrest and Searles Valley — also in the Mojave Desert — was struck by two large earthquakes in consecutive days. On the morning of July 4, the region was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake, the largest to hit Southern California in 20 years.
However, that turned out to only be a foreshock to the main shock, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck on the night of July 5, ten times larger than the 6.4 quake.