



– After Los Angeles County residents failed to receive warnings from the fledgling ShakeAlert mobile app during the two massive earthquakes that rattled the Southland last month, officials have made some tweaks to the the app that they hope will ensure that doesn’t happen again.

On Wednesday morning, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and the U.S. Geological Survey were holding a news conference to discuss the updates to the ShakeAlert app, which was first released back in January. One of those involves lowering the threshold at which residents will receive an alert.

Last month, the region of Ridgecrest and Searles Valley, which is located about 160 miles northeast of L.A., was struck by two large earthquakes in consecutive days. On the morning of July 4, the region was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake, the largest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

However, that turned out to only be a foreshock to the main shock, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck on the night of July 5, ten times larger than the 6.4 quake.

However, L.A. residents were not alerted to either one through the app. That was because USGS had designed the app so that an alert would only be sent out if shaking registered at a threshold of magnitude 5.0 within L.A. County.

Since neither earthquake registered at a 5.0, residents did not receive an alert.

Based on the criticism the city and USGS received, on July 24 the threshold for notifications was lowered to magnitude 4.5.

The ShakeAlert system is based on a network of in-ground sensors developed by USGS to detect seismic activity. Depending on where the quake hits, the app says the warning could arrive before, during or after the quake. The alert could potentially give the public precious seconds to take cover, or give first responders and hospitals time to react and prepare.

It is the nation’s first publicly available earthquake early warning mobile app, and was developed as part of a pilot program with USGS, AT&T and The Annenberg Foundation. To download the app, click here.

