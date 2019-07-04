



— A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in in the remote Kern County community of Searles Valley Thursday morning, about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles and west of the Mojave Desert.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. Pacific time. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks in the Ridgecrest and Searles Valley areas, measuring anywhere from magnitude 2.9 to 4.2.

The quake was felt all across the Southland, as far south as Orange County, according to USGS.

San Bernardino County Fire Department reported some damage to roads and buildings.

Los Angeles International Airport reported no damage, with operations running normally. Los Angeles police said they had not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the city of L.A.

In Lancaster, one Twitter user reported people fleeing a movie theater.

“Felt like we were on a turntable,” user Rudio87 wrote.

CalTech was scheduled to hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. in Pasadena to discuss the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.