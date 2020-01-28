COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The Orange Coast College baseball team Tuesday afternoon will honor longtime head coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter, who were among nine people killed when a helicopter also carrying NBA star Kobe Bryant went down in Calabasas over the weekend.
The 56-year-old Altobelli, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa all died when the chopper they were riding in crashed Sunday morning while headed from Santa Ana to Camarillo.
The group was headed to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Kobe was set to coach his own daughter Gianna and her teammate Alyssa in a tournament game.
Tuesday’s season home opener against Southwestern College at Wendell Pickens Baseball Field would have marked Alto 28th year of coaching the OCC Pirates, where he won four state titles and more than 700 games.
His players, who voted to go on with the game, have set up a memorial at home plate. Before the first pitch there will be a small ceremony to honor Coach Alto, as he was lovingly known, Keri and Alyssa.
His two surviving children, Alexis and JJ, will be in attendance Tuesday. Tony Altobelli, Coach Altobelli’s youngest brother, works at OCC as the sports information director. He is the announcer for Pirates baseball, and he will be announcing Tuesday’s game.
Outside the stadium, t-shirts with Coach Alto’s No. 14 will being handed out to fans.