



— The National Transportation Safety Board will be out in Calabasas Monday to begin their investigation into the crash that killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others.

The crash at about 10 a.m. Sunday happened in rough terrain in the hills of Calabasas, in heavy fog conditions.

The pilot, identified as Ara Zobayan, was an instrument-rated pilot and qualified to fly in fog, according to records. But fog was so thick and widespread that the LAPD grounded its own helicopters Sunday morning.

“It wasn’t more than a few seconds after it flew over the top of us, we heard a bang and a pop,” crash witness Clark Canfield said. “Then my wife said, ‘oh my gosh, there’s a fire in the hills over there.’”

The crash site, in the area of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, has been blocked off, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has warned fans and mourners to stay out of the area. A small memorial has still popped behind the barrier gates in spite of the warning.

None of the nine people on board the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter survived the crash. Also killed in the crash was Bryant’s second-oldest daughter and aspiring basketball star Gianna, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and his daughter Alyssa; Harbor Day School basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and her daughter Payton.

The group had been on their way to an afternoon game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy training facility in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was scheduled to play.

According to records, the helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m.

The helicopter company released the following statement:

“We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will also be at the crash scene Monday to begin recovery of the victims.