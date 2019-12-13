



— Ventura County has joined Los Angeles County in banning the sale of flavored vaping products.

The ban applies to sweet-flavored vaping products, like fruit and candy flavors, that have been accused of appealing to children and teens.

The ban comes as California sues the nation’s biggest e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs, alleging that the company targeted teenagers with its marketing campaigns.

In September, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors cast a preliminary vote in favor of banning flavored tobacco within all unincorporated areas of L.A. County.

The proposed ordinance prohibited the sale of flavored tobacco products — including flavored e-cigarettes and menthol.

So far, there has been one death and 16 pulmonary injuries caused by vaping, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The CDC reported more than 2,200 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a $20 million statewide public awareness campaign designed to inform youth about the dangers of vaping.