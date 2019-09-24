



– The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a preliminary vote Tuesday on whether to ban the sale of flavored tobacco.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products — including flavored e-cigarettes and menthol – in all unincorporated areas of L.A. County.

Along with the ban, the ordinance would also require all tobacco shops to obtain a county business license, which must be renewed every two years. The license would cost $778 initially, and then would have to be renewed every two years at a cost of $142.

This is in addition to the current $235 annual Tobacco Retail License (TRL) fee those shops already pay.

There were dozens of demonstrators on both sides of the issue outside board headquarters in downtown L.A. ahead of the vote Tuesday morning.

This comes after L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer last week issued his own report which also called for a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco within city limits amid the growing use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products among youth.

So far, there has been one death and 16 pulmonary injuries caused by vaping, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The deceased victim was described as an older adult over 55 years of age with chronic health issues. Two-thirds of the cases involved patients under 25 years old, the public health department noted. All but one of the patients used both an e-cigarette and a cannabis-type product, but not necessarily at the same time.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a $20 million statewide public awareness campaign designed to inform youth about the dangers of vaping.

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration announced that it has directed the Federal Drug Administration to pull flavored e-cigarettes off the market nationwide.