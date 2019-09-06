LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials on Friday said they are investigating Los Angeles County’s first known death of a person associated with the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping.

A total of 12 cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury have been reported in Los Angeles County, officials said Friday.

According to the Centers For Disease Control (CDC), more than 25 states have reported possible cases of lung illnesses with the use of e-cigarette products, with two deaths.

Because of the rise in such cases across the nation, CDC officials said people should consider not using e-cigarette products, but if they do, they should monitor themselves for symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever. People were also urged to not buy e-cigarette products off the street or modify them in any way.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials were scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the death.