Man Killed After FedEx Truck Collides With Pickup In Reseda Video from the scene showed the damaged pickup truck totaled in the road while the FedEx truck was sitting on the front lawn of a home.

Man Struck, Killed By Expo Line Train In South LAThe LAPD said the man had fallen backward onto the track and was struck by the train, which had been headed to downtown Los Angeles. The train did not stop because the conductor did not realize there had been a collision, police said.