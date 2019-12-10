PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two suspects were caught on camera breaking into a Pasadena residence and stealing several items of jewelry, a Pasadena Police Department spokesperson announced.

On Nov. 30 at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a residence located on the 1100 block of Arden Road regarding a residential burglary.

Two suspects were captured on a surveillance camera entering the rear of the property and then using a ladder already at the residence to gain access to a balcony leading into the master bedroom.

According to police, the suspects then smashed a window, entered the room, and stole several items of jewelry totaling $250,000. They then fled the location through the front door.

The suspects have not yet been located or identified.