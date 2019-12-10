



— The search continued Tuesday for an Irvine man who was last seen Sunday hiking on Mount Baldy

The 52-year-old man, Sree Mokkapati, was hiking this weekend with some friends, but when his group decided they wanted to turn around, he said he wanted to keep heading toward the summit alone. And when he failed to return to his car that afternoon, his friends got worried and called for help.

“We hope to find him soon, and we’re praying that he comes back home safely and sound,” Shravan Mokkapati, the man’s son, said. “And we wish he takes whatever precautions he has to take to survive out there.”

Along with search teams from local law enforcement agencies, the family has hired a private helicopter to help search for the man who the family said was an experienced hiker with knowledge of the mountain.

“He has sticks, and he has clamps,” his son said, “a lot of the gear you need to survive out here in the snow.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it was reaching out to all Southern California counties in hopes that they would be able to send additional search and rescue teams.

The search is scheduled to resume at first light Wednesday morning.