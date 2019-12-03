Comments
Rain Coming To Southern California Tuesday Night
Defamation Trial Involving Elon Musk, Thailand Cave Rescuer Starts Tuesday
Local Weather
Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 12/3 at 8 a.m.
More rain is on the way for Southern California late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to testify in a defamation trial that starts in Los Angeles Tuesday.
Rain returns late Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible. A high of 68 for the beaches and 69 for the valleys.
