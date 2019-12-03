LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More rain is on the way for Southern California.

This week’s first chance of rain could be as soon as Tuesday night. CBS2’s Amber Lee says the same system that brought light rain to the region Saturday is doubling back, and Southern California could see light rain late Tuesday night and more widespread showers Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say this could bring up to two inches of rain, and as much as three in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The bulk of the rain is impacting just north of our area today, but SLO and northern SBA counties may receive up to 0.25" through Tue PM. Widespread rain will impact all areas Tue night-Wed, with totals 1-2" expected, locally up to 3" in the San Gabriels. #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/YLf6aGRIRr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 2, 2019

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms, but rain is expected to taper off by Wednesday night. This system will be warmer, so snow levels will stay above 6,000 feet and there is not expected to be any snow-related closures.

The second chance for rain will be late Friday into Saturday. The Los Angeles area will get the tail end of a larger system bringing rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.