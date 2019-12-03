LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to testify in a defamation trial that starts in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in the defamation case involving Musk and a British cave diver who helped rescue a dozen boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in July of 2018.

During the weeks-long cave rescue effort, which garnered worldwide attention, Musk had offered to create a miniature escape pod to assist in the rescue. In an interview, Vernon Unsworth called the offer a PR stunt, and Musk responded by calling him a “pedo” on Twitter.

Unsworth sued Musk last year and is seeking punitive and compensatory damages.

Musk argued in court filings that he made the “pedo guy” insult on Twitter as a joke.