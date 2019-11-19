Comments
Man Found Burned After Suspected Drug Lab Explodes In Million-Dollar Arcadia Home
Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 11/19 at 8 a.m.
Man’s Body Found In Burned-Out Rear House In La Cañada Flintridge
A man’s body was found in a burned-out home in La Cañada Flintridge.
Man Found Burned After Suspected Drug Lab Explodes In Million-Dollar Arcadia Home
Police were called to a report of a car crash into a million-dollar Arcadia home, but instead found a suspected drug lab that had exploded.
Local Weather
The Southland could see rain as early as Tuesday afternoon as a storm arrives Wednesday. A high of 75 for the beaches and 79 for the valleys.
