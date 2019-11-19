CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, House Fire, La Canada Flintridge, La Canada Flintridge News, Man's Body Found

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — A man’s body was found in a burned-out home in La Cañada Flintridge.

Firefighters and deputies were called to the home on Rockemere Way near Oak Drive at about 11:30 p.m. and found a rear house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put the fire out by midnight, then made the grisly discovery.

Arson and homicide investigators are on the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments