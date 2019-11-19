ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Police were called to a report of a car crash into a million-dollar Arcadia home, but instead found a suspected drug lab that had exploded.

Officers were sent to the 2500 block of South Second Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Monday to check out a report of a car that had crashed into a home. They didn’t find any sort of collision – but they did find there had been an explosion at the home.

The officers’ preliminary investigation found the explosion was possibly related to a cannabis extraction lab. Hazardous materials were also found inside the home, so a hazmat team was called to the scene and nearby residents were briefly evacuated until it was deemed safe.

One man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The home where the suspected drug lab was found is valued at over $1 million, according to online real estate listing sites. Arcadia is known more for its good schools and tree-lined streets than drug activity.