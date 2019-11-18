



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 11/18 at 8 a.m.

1 Killed, 1 Wounded After Shots Fired During Boyle Heights Bar Fight

A man is dead and another was left wounded Monday after a bar fight ended with gunfire in Boyle Heights.

Saugus High Remains Closed Through Thanksgiving Break; Several Threats Against Santa Clarita Schools Found Not Credible

Authorities say have checked out several threats of violence against schools in Santa Clarita, even as the community grieves two students killed in a shooting at Saugus High School last week. Saugus High will remain closed through Thanksgiving break, although all other schools in the Hart Union High School District reopened Monday.

Boy, 17, Arrested In Connection With Threats Against Ramona High School In Riverside

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly threatening Ramona High School in Riverside.

Local Weather

Temperatures will be well-above average Monday before a cooling trend arrives Tuesday. Highs in the 80s and 90s across the Southland.