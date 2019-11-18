LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person is dead and another was left wounded Monday after a bar fight ended with gunfire in Boyle Heights.

The shooting at Las Palomas, 1837 E. 1st St., was reported just after 10 p.m. Investigators say bloody clothes were left on the street in front of the bar.

According to police, two suspects were arguing with people in the bar, and after the argument spilled out onto the sidewalk, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the two victims.

One of the victims died at a hospital. The second is in stable condition.

The two suspects are at large.

Investigators are scouring surveillance video for clues as to where the two suspects may have gone and for a possible motive.

“There’s nothing at this point to suggest it’s gang related,” LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said. “Again, appears this all stemmed from a dispute that happened inside the bar.”