BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – Crews continued Tuesday to battle the 618-acre Getty Fire which broke out early Monday morning in the Sepulveda Pass, west of the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center museum. Thousands of people remain under mandatory evacuation orders.
Here are the latest evacuations and closures as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Temescal Canyon Road is the West border
- Sunset Boulevard is the South border
- Mulholland Drive is the North border
- 405 Freeway is the East border
- This DOES NOT include the Mountaingate community, which is under voluntary evacuations.
Evacuation Warnings:
- Topanga Canyon is the West border
- Sunset Boulevard is the South border
- Mulholland Drive is the North border
- Temescal Canyon Road is the East border
- This includes the Mountaingate community
Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):
- Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)
- Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)
Animal Evacuation Centers
- West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer Street)
- West LA Animal Shelter (11361 West Pico Boulevard)
- Large Animals: Hansen Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Boulevard)
Road Closures:
- The southbound 405 Freeway is fully open from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. However, all southbound off-ramps from Sunset to Mulholland boulevards are closed.
- For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.
Tuesday School Closures:
- Palisades Charter High School
- University High School Charter
- Emerson Middle School
- Revere Middle School
- The following elementary schools: Brentwood, Brockton, Canyon, Community Magnet, Fairburn, Kentner, Marquez, Palisades, Roscomare, Nora Sterry, Topanga, Warner and Westwood.
- Mount Saint Mary’s University’s two campuses will be closed.
- Berkeley Hall School, Curtis School, Milken Community Schools, Mirman School, Westland School, Wise School and Bel Air Preschool
- Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades campus
- Mount St. Mary’s University undergraduate classes
- Brentwood School
- Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
- Citizens of the World Charter (Gateway and Ivy Place campuses
- Magnolia Science Academy, #4 and #6
Other Closures:
— The Getty Center and Getty Villa will remain closed Tuesday.
Power Outages:
— 500 customers in the area of the Getty Fire were without power as of 8 p.m. Monday
