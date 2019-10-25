



— Deputies enforcing road closures during the Tick Fire that burned through Canyon Country reported being shot at while in the area.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies were at a road closure located at Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon at the time of the alleged incident.

According to an LASD official, the deputies alleged they were shot at.

Nobody was said to be injured in the alleged incident and an investigation was ongoing.

A freelance news photographer recorded footage from the closure:

BREAKING: Deputies enforcing a road closure at Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road for the #TickFire were fired at moments ago. Deputies responding from all points of Santa Clarita to find suspect. All deputies accounted for, none struck. pic.twitter.com/rW9WS47LR7 — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) October 25, 2019

There were multiple road closures in the area due to the Tick Fire that burned 4,300-acres as of Friday.

The fire raging in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country jumped the 14 Freeway early Friday morning after a number of flare-ups erupted, prompting a new round of evacuations for thousands of people.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the fire was only 5 percent contained and at least six structures had been destroyed.