CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – A brush fire erupted near Agua Dulce Thursday afternoon.
The approximately 850-acres fire erupted shortly after 1 p.m. near the 31000 block of Tick Canyon Road.
The third-alarm fire was said to be moving quickly downhill threatening some nearby structures.
Super scoopers, three water-dropping helicopters, along with 200 firefighters were called to combat the flames.
At least three homes were said to be nearby that may have been damaged, according to L.A. County Fire.
Though evacuations were not immediately issued, the fire quickly made its way near a neighborhood.
High winds and dry temperatures helped the fire move quickly, said L.A. County Fire Department’s Sean Rios.
Homes to the west of the fire were under mandatory evacuation orders near Sierra Highway to Soledad Canyon.
**UPDATE** 3RD ALARM BRUSH FIRE #TickFire | FS132 | 31600 Tick Canyon Rd #CanyonCountry | #TickIC is now requesting a 3rd Alarm Response.
Photo: @LACoFireAirOps#LACoFD pic.twitter.com/o8j6h8SHxl
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 24, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.