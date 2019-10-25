



— A SigAlert was issued early Friday morning closing all lanes of the 14 Freeway between Golden Valley and Agua Dulce after a number of flare ups of the Tick fire erupted.

Los Angeles County Fire Department requested two engine strike teams in an attempt to protect the endangered homes. Those in the immediate area were evacuating as another round of mandatory evacuations were ordered by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

**UPDATE: ALL of Sand Canyon from 14 fwy to Placerita Cyn Road is MANDATORY EVACUATIONS (not just east of Sand Cyn); Fair Oaks will remain voluntary. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) October 25, 2019

According to reports from the scene, the fire jumped the 14 Freeway running south in the wash and was burning near houses in the Mammoth Lane and Sequoia Road area.

SIGALERT UPDATE: SR-14 BETWEEN GOLDEN VALLEY AND AGUA DULCE, ALL NB AND SB LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 25, 2019

As of Thursday night, the fire had burned nearly 4,000 acres and was 5% contained.