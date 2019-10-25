BREAKING:Tick Fire Jumps 14 Freeway After Multiple Flares Overnight, Evacuations Underway
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A SigAlert was issued early Friday morning closing all lanes of the 14 Freeway between Golden Valley and Agua Dulce after a number of flare ups of the Tick fire erupted.

Los Angeles County Fire Department requested two engine strike teams in an attempt to protect the endangered homes. Those in the immediate area were evacuating as another round of mandatory evacuations were ordered by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

According to reports from the scene, the fire jumped the 14 Freeway running south in the wash and was burning near houses in the Mammoth Lane and Sequoia Road area.

As of Thursday night, the fire had burned nearly 4,000 acres and was 5% contained.

