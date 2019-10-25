



– The Tick Fire in northern Los Angeles County is just one of several wildfires ravaging the state Friday.

Here’s where things stand as of 11 a.m.:

– The Tick Fire in Canyon Country has burned nearly 4,000 acres and is roughly 5% contained. 40,000 residents are under evacuation orders, and there are 10,000 structures under threat. At least six structures have been destroyed

– The Old Water Fire in San Bernardino County – later renamed the Tick Branch 10 fire – has burned around 14 acres with 55% containment as of Friday morning. All roads have been reopened and evacuation orders lifted

– A brush fire that erupted in the Sepulveda Basin charred about 60 acres and was 80% contained as of Friday morning

– Firefighters made quick work of the Telega fire that broke out in San Clemente Friday morning near off Avenue Pico but not before flames burned about two acres

– Nearly 50 structures were destroyed in the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which burned more than 16,000 acres and was at 5% containment

– The Cabrillo Fire near Pescadero in San Mateo County has burned 95 acres and is 25% contained

The fires have been fueled in part by high winds that have prompted state electric utilities to shut off power to thousands of residents, including roughly 28,892 SoCal Edison customers across Southern California.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 180,000 customers in 17 counties could be effected by planned power outages.