VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Flames erupted Thursday in the Sepulveda Basin as fires ravaged Southern California.
The approximately 2-acre fire sparked in the area of Woodley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard around 4:10 p.m.
A fire erupted in the same area in July and tore through about 10 acres of thick brush.
Fire crews said as many as 100 homeless people were living in the burn area in an estimated 50 or more encampments. Homeless services officials were called to the scene to help relocate them.
