Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 10/23 at 8 a.m.

2 Men Killed In Shooting At Long Beach Sports Bar; Police Open Fire On Gunman

Two men were killed and a third man was injured in a shooting in a Long Beach sports bar early Wednesday morning, with the suspected gunman among the dead after he was shot at by responding police.

Police Search For Shooting Suspect In Boyle Heights After Officer-Involved Shooting

Police were searching for a suspect in Boyle Heights after an officer-involved shooting took place.

Why Are California Gas Prices So High? Gov. Newsom Launches Investigation To Find Out

Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the California attorney general to investigate the state’s gas prices after he says a new report from the California Energy Commission suggests big oil companies are “misleading and overcharging customers by as much as $1 per gallon.”

Local Weather

Gusty winds pick up Thursday, bringing extreme fire danger for many parts of the Southland. A high of 86 for the beaches and 97 for the valleys.