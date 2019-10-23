LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A shooting was reported early Wednesday morning at a Long Beach bar that left two people dead and one person who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but the identity of the victims was not immediately known.

According to officers with the Long Beach Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a resident in the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard, west of Cherry Avenue, at about 12:20 a.m. and was told a person armed with a gun had fired shots inside of a business.

The officer went to the business and heard additional shots fired.

The officer then encountered a suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

It was not immediately known if either the officer or the suspect was struck by gunfire.

This is a breaking story.

